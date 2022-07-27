CJI inaugurates front office of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee 

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday inaugurated the front office of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) here which works as a one-stop center for legal aid seekers for the apex court.

The functions of front offices will include legal advice, attending the legal aid helpline, receiving and maintaining records concerning legal aid applications, uploading legal aid applications on the Web Portal of SCLSC, maintaining up-to-date data on court-based matters on the digital platform, and informing legal aid beneficiary about particulars of a panel lawyer to whom his matter is assigned, a statement issued by the apex court registry said.

The front office has been re-structured in consonance with the vision statement of Supreme Court Legal Services to act as a one-stop center for legal aid seekers and will render various legal services for the apex court to those in need of legal assistance, it said.

"The front office has been re-structured and re-oriented in such a manner that it will facilitate confidential interactions between a legal aid seeker and a panel lawyer. A comfortable waiting area has also been provided," the statement said.

It further said that the office is fully equipped with a computer and electronic hardware to leverage technology and to make use of the recently developed and launched SCLSC's Web Portal and digital platform.

"The front office has got interconnectivity with the main office of SCLSC jail and other legal services authorities and also facilitates video conferencing of the legal aid applicants with the authorities of SCLSC or the concerned official dealing with the matter," it said.

The SCLSC has taken action towards the implementation of the vision statement prepared under the guidance of Justice A M Khanwilkar to enhance the quality of legal services rendered to reach, facilitate and enable the weaker and marginalized sections of the society.

