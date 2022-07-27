Left Menu

Sebi signs pact with Mongolia's Financial Regulatory Commission

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Mongolia's Financial Regulatory Commission for mutual cooperation and technical assistance in the area of securities market rules.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Mongolia's Financial Regulatory Commission for mutual cooperation and technical assistance in the area of securities market rules.

The objective of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to strengthen cross-border cooperation in the area of securities regulation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement. The pact will facilitate mutual assistance, contribute towards the efficient performance of the supervisory functions, help in sharing technical domain knowledge, and enable effective enforcement of the laws and regulations governing the securities markets, it added.

Sebi has signed bilateral MoUs with securities regulators of various jurisdictions. It is also a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commissions' multilateral MoU and enhanced multilateral MoU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

