Man detained for threatening to blow up VHP office in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to blow up the Vishva Hindu Parishad's office in central Delhi's Jhandewalan area, police said.

The man was identified as Prince Pandey (26), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Information was received at 12.41 pm that a person visited the VHP office and threatened to blow it up, the police said.

After reaching the spot, Pandey was found there and was detained, they said.

Pandey, who claims to be a graduate, came to Delhi on Friday along with his aunt, who lives in the city's Fatehpur Beri area. He claimed that a family in his village had converted to Christianity. He was angry that nobody was doing anything about it, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

Pandey claimed he is a supporter of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but the organization was not doing anything in the matter, the police said.

He told police that he made the threat only to draw attention to his grievance, they said.

Pandey is being interrogated by the Paharganj police along with Special Cell and Special Branch staff, they added.

VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the man first visited the RSS office at Udasin Ashram and created a ruckus outside it. He then went to the VHP's Delhi unit office and created a ruckus there as well.

''He threatened to blow up the VHP office,'' Bansal said.

Dismissing Pandey's claim of being an RSS supporter as ''rubbish'', the spokesperson asked, ''Will a supporter of the RSS or the VHP indulge in such an act?'' Bansal termed the incident ''a grave security threat'' and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

