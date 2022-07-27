Left Menu

Days before retirement, Kendrapara education officer arrested for taking bribe

Just three days before his retirement, the District Education Officer DEO of Odishas Kendrapara district was arrested by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.DEO Sanjib Singh was demanding bribe from a government employee for cancelling a transfer order and modifying it to another place, the directorate said in a release.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:28 IST
Days before retirement, Kendrapara education officer arrested for taking bribe
  • Country:
  • India

Just three days before his retirement, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

DEO Sanjib Singh was demanding bribe from a government employee for cancelling a transfer order and modifying it to another place, the directorate said in a release. Based on a complaint, a trap was laid and Singh was caught red-handed at his house in Kendrapara. Searches have been launched at his residences in Cuttack, Balasore and Bolangir, it said.

Singh was arrested and a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022