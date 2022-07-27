Days before retirement, Kendrapara education officer arrested for taking bribe

Just three days before his retirement, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

DEO Sanjib Singh was demanding bribe from a government employee for cancelling a transfer order and modifying it to another place, the directorate said in a release. Based on a complaint, a trap was laid and Singh was caught red-handed at his house in Kendrapara. Searches have been launched at his residences in Cuttack, Balasore and Bolangir, it said.

Singh was arrested and a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)