IMF to engage with Bangladesh on program to deal with climate change challenges

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said it will engage with Bangladesh authorities after the country requested to start negotiations for an IMF program to deal with climate change challenges.

"The IMF stands ready to support Bangladesh. The staff will engage with the authorities on program design as per the established policies and procedures of the Fund. The amount of support will be part of the program design discussions," an IMF spokesperson said.

