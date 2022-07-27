Maha: 11-year-old girl gang-raped multiple times in Nagpur, nine held

An 11-year-old girl was gang-raped multiple times in a month in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, and police have arrested nine persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred in a town located around 60 kms from Nagpur city between June 19 and July 15, he said.

The accused have been identified as Roshan Kargaonkar (29) and his friends/acquaintances - Gajanan Murskar (40), Premdas Gathibandhe (38), Rakesh Mahakalkar (24), Govinda Nate (22), Saurabh alias Karan Rithe (22), Nitesh Fukat (30), Pradumna Karutkar (22) and Nikhil alias Pinku Narule (24), the police said. The victim's parents are labourers and Kargaonkar lives near the minor girl, they said.

''On June 19, Kargaonkar went to the girl's house and asked her to accompany him to his place. Accordingly, she went along with him to his house, where he and his friend Murskar raped her. They gave some money to her and asked her not to reveal about it to anyone,'' the police official said. A few days later, three others raped the minor at Kargaonkar's place, he said. On July 15, Murskar, Gathibandhe and their two friends threatened the girl and sexually assaulted her at some other else, he added.

''Police received information about these incidents some time later and approached the victim, who narrated her ordeal to them and her parents,'' the official said. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 376 (2) (n) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexually Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, police said.

