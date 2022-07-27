Withdraw staff from non-core duties, increase manpower at police stations: Punjab DGP to officers

Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav Wednesday ordered all police commissioners and district chiefs to increase manpower at all stations in their jurisdiction by withdrawing personnel from non-core duties.

The Director General of Police was on a field visit Wednesday when he covered commissionerate and Border Range Amritsar and held meetings with senior officers and also station house officers of border range.

He proposed to deploy at least one quick reaction team (QRT) and two armed reserves per district having well-equipped personnel trained on the lines of Special Operations Group (SOG) to deal with emergent situations.

He directed CPs and senior superintendents of police to divide police station areas in beats and dedicate one beat officer in each beat area so that accountability is fixed for every specific area.

He also asked them to direct SHOs to open history sheets of ''bad characters'' and list them out to keep a vigil on their activities.

He asked the SHOs to personally investigate the cases of major crimes.

With Independence Day next month, Yadav also asked the officers to be alert and prepared to tackle any challenge, besides ordering them to keep vigil at all the sensitive places.

He directed district police chiefs to hold monthly review meetings at district level.

He asked them to ensure citizen-friendly policing while keeping the channels of communication open with the civic society, at the same time maintaining that any anti-social element should not be spared at any cost.

He also asked them to motivate people to install CCTV cameras outside their properties.

Reiterating the commitment of the state government to make Punjab a corruption-free state, Yadav warned all the police officers and officials that ''black sheep in uniform'' will not be tolerated and anyone found indulged in any kind of malpractices will be dealt with sternly.

