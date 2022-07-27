Left Menu

Gurugram: Man gets life imprisonment for killing his wife

According to police, Ramrati, mother of deceased Ritu, had got an FIR lodged against Devender, resident of Islampur village, for strangulating her daughter to death. On the basis of the evidence and witnesses produced by the prosecution, the court found the accused guilty for the murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:37 IST
Gurugram: Man gets life imprisonment for killing his wife
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2017. The court of district and sessions judge Surya Pratap Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on convict Devender. According to police, Ramrati, mother of deceased Ritu, had got an FIR lodged against Devender, resident of Islampur village, for strangulating her daughter to death. On February 17, 2017, an FIR of murder was registered against Devender at Sadar police station and soon after he was arrested. Police recovered the Ritu's body from the couple's rented accommodation. Ramrati had alleged that Ritu had been harassed by her husband and in-laws for money. On the basis of the evidence and witnesses produced by the prosecution, the court found the accused guilty for the murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court had held the accused guilty in the case last week and reserved its decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022