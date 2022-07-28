Left Menu

Grenade found in border hamlet in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces defused a grenade found in a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

Some passersby spotted the grenade near a house in Danka village along the LoC in the Nowshera belt and informed the police on Wednesday evening, they said.

Police and Army rushed to the area and defused the grenade safely.

