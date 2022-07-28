China says it will do 'utmost' to achieve best possible economic results
China will keep economic operations within a reasonable range and do its utmost to achieve the best possible results for the economy, state media said on Thursday, following a meeting of a high-level decision-making body of the Communist Party.
China will also stick to its "dynamic" zero-COVID policy while seeking to stabilise employment and prices in the second half of 2022, state media reported, after the 25-member Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping met to assess the economy.
China is expected by analysts to miss its 2022 economic growth target, of around 5.5%, for the first time since 2015, with its $18 trillion economy battered this year by extensive COVID curbs including full lockdowns of cities like Shanghai.
