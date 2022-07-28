Left Menu

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:27 IST
UP: Police file chargesheet against SP MLA for attacking electricity dept official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police have named a Samajwadi Party legislator in a chargesheet filed in connection with a case registered against him for attacking an electricity department official and destroying official papers.

SP MLA from Bisauli constituency Ashutosh Maurya allegedly reached a power house in the area on April 27 and attacked an official there. The MLA also tore some official papers, police said.

An FIR regarding the incident was lodged after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budaun, O P Singh said, on the basis of the FIR filed against Maurya, we have filed a chargesheet in the court.

''It was done following due investigation of the case,'' he added.

The local police has asked the MLA to not leave the district without prior intimation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

