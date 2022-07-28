Man held for damaging temple idol

A person was arrested for allegedly causing damage to a temple idol in Jammu city on Thursday, police said.

After an idol in Mahalaxmi temple in Subash Nagar area was damaged, police acted swiftly and arrested prime accused Hardeep Singh Chib, they said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said, confirming the incident.

