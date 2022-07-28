Chain-snatcher stabs constable; 2 from Karnataka arrested in Telangana

Two chain-snatchers from neighbouring Karnataka, including the one who allegedly stabbed a constable while trying to escape from here on July 26, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The police said they seized a pistol with 13 live ammunitions, a revolver with two live ammunitions, all purchased from Uttar Pradesh, two mobile phones, a two-wheeler, two knives and three gold chains weighing about 47 gm from the accused. The chain-snatchers, hailing from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Karnataka, committed five offences between July 25 and July 26 here, the police said. The two had allegedly snatched gold ornaments from different women walking on the road, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said, adding that police teams were formed to detect and apprehension of this gang. On July 26 when police parties were deployed for vehicle checks at different locations, head constable Yadaiah and other police personnel identified the offenders moving towards the HIG gate and they chased and apprehended them. In the process, one of the accused attacked with a knife and stabbed Yadaiah in the chest, stomach, back and left hand, said the police. Yadaiah did not let go of the offender, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said.

The police further said the two, subsequently arrested, had also committed offences in Karnataka. The injured head constable is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. He was operated upon the same day and his health condition at present is stable, the police added.

