Left Menu

Angolan national apprehended at Mumbai airport with Rs 11 crore drug

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department and the Bengaluru office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Angolan national woman at Mumbai international airport and seized drugs worth over Rs 11 crore from her, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:47 IST
Angolan national apprehended at Mumbai airport with Rs 11 crore drug
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department and the Bengaluru office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Angolan national woman at Mumbai international airport and seized drugs worth over Rs 11 crore from her, officials said on Thursday. The accused Angolan national was apprehended with cocaine weighing 1,466 grams worth around Rs 11 crore in the international market.

The action was taken based on inputs provided by the Bangalore DRI. The Mumbai Police has registered a case under the NDPS Act.

The arrested accused was produced in court which sent her to judicial custody. Earlier on May 28, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized drugs worth Rs 3 crore from a Ugandan woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport. The agency had seized 535 grams (49 capsules) of heroin and 175 grams (15 capsules) of cocaine from her.

In June this year, CSMI airport had introduced an 'Integrated Security Check Point. The airport has installed 13 new Automatic Tray retrieval systems (ATRS) for faster throughput. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022