Five killed, 25 wounded in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine - governor
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:37 IST
Russian missiles hit hangars at a flight school in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday, killing five people and wounding 25, the regional governor said.
Andriy Raikovych, the governor of the Kirovohrad region, told a briefing that those killed including one member of the military.
