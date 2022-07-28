Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea on vaccination, birth control of animals

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the central government and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on a petition raising issues about anti-rabies vaccination and birth control of animals. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Centre, the Board, as well as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Veterinary Council of India and Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries on the public interest litigation of Sangeeta Dogra.

The petitioner claimed her plea was with regard to alleged mismanagement of animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes, and embezzlement of government grant for animal welfare.

"Animal welfare would be best described as upkeep of Veterinary Services; Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti Rabies Vaccination (ARV) is Medical/Surgical Process, however AWBI is highly unbecoming, authorizing and engaging NGOs over government bodies. These Private NGOs are not authorized to practice veterinary service instead AWBI is increasing unethical veterinary practices and misinterpreting animal welfare as feeding dogs," the petition said. "AWBI deliberately indulges in activities which are beyond their jurisdiction, like issuance of Breeding License, Feeder/Care Taker Cards, Issuance of Tender(s) for ABC and ARV. Dog population is rising due to wrong breeding methodology and failed Animal Birth Control Program due to embezzlement of Grant by AWBI," it added. The petitioner contended that AWBI was "not performing its statutory duty" and was "mishandling" grants. The petition prayed that directions be passed to AWBI to issue directions to "3000+ NGOs recognized by them to create a dog population database, street to street, and registration of dogs with local/civic bodies".

It also sought directions for the formation of a regulatory authority to design a sustainable management plan "having activated Veterinary Setup with Veterinary establishment for functioning of Animal Birth Control Program and Anti Rabies Program". The matter would be heard next on November 9.

