Left Menu

Village heads to be held responsible for child marriages in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-07-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 21:47 IST
Village heads to be held responsible for child marriages in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government on Thursday issued a directive saying that if child marriage is reported from a village, the ‘mukhiya’ (village head) concerned will be held responsible for the illegal act.

The government will also initiate proceedings for the removal of the ‘mukhiya’ and ward members of the panchayat concerned, said the directive issued by the panchayati raj department.

“If child marriage is reported from a particular locality, the concerned mukhiya, elected by the village-level constitutional body of local self-government, will be held responsible for such illegal marriage,” the directive read.

The department asked all district collectors to ensure strict enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. “Normally, mukhiyas issue marriage certificates in villages. Therefore, it becomes their responsibility to check child marriages in their areas,” Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary told PTI.

If child marriage is taking place in an area, it is the duty of the mukhiya concerned to immediately inform the police for appropriate action, he said.

“Strict implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and anti-dowry law are the top priority of our government,” Choudhary said. The district authorities were also asked to brief ‘mukhiyas’ about their role in curbing child marriages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022