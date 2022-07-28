Syrian ship carrying 'stolen Ukrainian barley, flour' docks in Tripoli -Ukrainian embassy
The Laodicea docked in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to shipping data website MarineTraffic. “The ship has traveled from a Crimean port that is closed to international shipping, carrying 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that we suspect was taken from Ukrainian stores,” the embassy told Reuters.
- Country:
- Lebanon
A Syrian ship sanctioned by the United States has docked in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli carrying barley and wheat that the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut told Reuters on Thursday had been plundered by Russia from Ukrainian stores. The Laodicea docked in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to shipping data website MarineTraffic.
“The ship has traveled from a Crimean port that is closed to international shipping, carrying 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that we suspect was taken from Ukrainian stores,” the embassy told Reuters. “This is the first time a shipment of stolen grains and flour reaches Lebanon,” the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP1-Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
Germany to stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31, says deputy fin min
WRAPUP 1-Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion