Syrian ship carrying 'stolen Ukrainian barley, flour' docks in Tripoli -Ukrainian embassy

The Laodicea docked in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to shipping data website MarineTraffic. “The ship has traveled from a Crimean port that is closed to international shipping, carrying 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that we suspect was taken from Ukrainian stores,” the embassy told Reuters.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:54 IST
A Syrian ship sanctioned by the United States has docked in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli carrying barley and wheat that the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut told Reuters on Thursday had been plundered by Russia from Ukrainian stores. The Laodicea docked in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to shipping data website MarineTraffic.

“The ship has traveled from a Crimean port that is closed to international shipping, carrying 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that we suspect was taken from Ukrainian stores,” the embassy told Reuters. “This is the first time a shipment of stolen grains and flour reaches Lebanon,” the statement said.

