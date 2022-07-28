Left Menu

Hyderabad Police file chargesheet against 6 accused in Jubilee Hills gang-rape case

Hyderabad Police on Thursday filed chargesheet against six accused including five juveniles in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old minor that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of the city.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:40 IST
Hyderabad Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six accused including five juveniles in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old minor that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of the city. The 600-page chargesheet was filed in Juvenile Court and Nampally Court within 56 days of the incident. Police have also recorded statements of 65 witnesses in the case.

Hyderabad Police had arrested six accused in the case including five juveniles. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car. (ANI)

