Those attempting to disturb peace to be dealt with firmly: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that those attempting to disturb the peace here would be dealt with firmly. Singh blamed Pakistan and its agencies for dropping weapons and drugs through drones to harm the younger generation and added that everyone has to make collective efforts to foil their evil attempts.

''We are peace loving people and anybody who attempts to disturb the peace here would be dealt with firmly,'' Singh said at a function in Kathua district.

He said some elements with evil and motivated interests are always attempting to create disturbance, adding that like the past, their every anti-peace attempt is bound to fail. Noting that Pakistan and its agencies are dropping weapons and drugs in our Union Territory through drones to harm the younger generation, the DGP advised students to focus on their studies and nation building activities. ''Stay away from the drugs as it is more dangerous than terrorism,'' he advised. Singh said the jurisdictional officers must take all the measures to improve investigation and disposal of cases. He stressed on the officers to speed up disposal of all pending cases and directed that quality of investigation and disposal of these cases has to be improved to increase the conviction rate. Singh stressed on strict monitoring of suspected activities and persons in border areas and preparing the list of suspected elements. The DGP directed officials for efficient investigation of cases related to crime against women. The DGP directed officials to conduct police-public meetings at far-flung areas, saying it will contribute in achieving desired results. During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on general crime and terrorism cases, backlog of cases and their disposal, as well as conviction of all crime cases including cases related to terrorism and narcotics. Besides, the overall security scenario of the district was also discussed.

SSP Kathua briefed the DGP about the crime control measures and other allied policing activities. He apprised the DGP about the measures taken to control different smuggling activities in border areas as also in hinter land of his district. Speaking to the media, the DGP said the JK Police and other sister agencies are working tirelessly for the peaceful Amarnath Yatra and added that people across J&K are welcoming the pilgrims and facilitating them at every point. ''Amarnath yatra is going smoothly and hopefully will continue with the same manner, he added. He said in every society there are bad elements and good elements, we have to stand for good people and work against the bad elements. He said we have been fighting successfully infiltrations, narco and weapon smuggling and other anti-peace activities and would continue to do so with more strength.

