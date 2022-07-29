Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dr Mahendra Munjpara and John Barla also called on President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier on the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the President, Shah had said that Droupadi Murmu's election as the President of India proves Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's commitment to the empowerment of tribals.

Shah further said that the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India is a historic moment for Indian democracy. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called on President Droupadi Murmu for the first time after her assumption of office.

PM Modi described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. The entire nation watched with pride as she took an oath, PM Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

PM Modi also extended best wishes to Mumru for a fruitful Presidential tenure. Droupadi Murmu on July 25 took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament. The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation after being sworn in as the 15th President of India stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence. She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians. (ANI)

