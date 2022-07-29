Gujarat: Girl falls into borewell, rescued five hours later

Left Menu

The incident occurred at Gajanvav village in Dhrangadhra taluka at 7.30 am, an official said.But she was rescued by the Army jawans with the help of the personnel of local health and police departments in the afternoon after nearly five hours of efforts, Dhrangadhra taluka police inspector T B Hirani said.The girl was trapped at a depth of around 60 feet in the borewell that was 500 to 700 feet deep, she said.

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:36 IST
A 12-year-old girl fell into a borewell at a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Friday and got stuck at a depth of 60 feet, but was rescued nearly five hours later, officials said. The girl, identified as Manisha, fell into the borewell that is 500 to 700 feet deep. The incident occurred at Gajanvav village in Dhrangadhra taluka at 7.30 am, an official said.

''But she was rescued by the Army jawans with the help of the personnel of local health and police departments in the afternoon after nearly five hours of efforts,'' Dhrangadhra (taluka) police inspector T B Hirani said.

The girl was trapped at a depth of around 60 feet in the borewell that was 500 to 700 feet deep, she said. During the rescue operation, oxygen supply was given to her. The girl's health condition was being monitored with the help of a camera, she said.

After being rescued, she was rushed to a civil hospital at Dhrangadhra, where her condition was stable, the police officer said.

This comes nearly two months after a two-year-old boy had fallen into a borewell at a farm in Dhrangadhra. A team of army jawans had been called in to rescue the boy on June 2. He was brought out after an effort of around three hours.

