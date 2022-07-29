Left Menu

Buddha Amarnath yatra begins, over 1000 pilgrims leave from Jammu

The first batch left Jammu for the shrine this morning, a police officer said.The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of Chari Mubarak from Shri Dashnami Akhara temple in Poonch.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first batch of 1,056 pilgrims on Friday left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Budhha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district, police said.

The pilgrimage was flagged off by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh. Leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and other organisations were also present.

Suspended due to the Covid pandemic, the Buddha Amarnath Yatra has resumed after a gap of two years.

''The pilgrimage to Buddha Amarnath shrine in Mandi hills of the Poonch district has begun from Jammu. The first batch left Jammu for the shrine this morning,'' a police officer said.

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of 'Chari Mubarak' from Shri Dashnami Akhara temple in Poonch. The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as 'Chattani Baba Amarnath temple' and is located 290 kilometres northwest of Jammu.

Multi-tier security has been put in place at the route to ensure an incident-free yatra this year, officials said.

