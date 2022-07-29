Left Menu

Ukrainian president: Ukraine is ready for grain shipments, awaits signal to start

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black sea ports and is awaiting a signal from the United Nations and Turkey to start the shipments. We sent all the signals to our partners - the U.N. and Turkey, and our military guarantees the security situation," it quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black sea ports and is awaiting a signal from the United Nations and Turkey to start the shipments. Zelenskiy's office said the president had visited the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, which has been blockaded by Russia, to see preparations for the shipments under a U.N.-brokered agreement signed in Turkey last week.

"Our side is fully prepared. We sent all the signals to our partners - the U.N. and Turkey, and our military guarantees the security situation," it quoted him as saying. "The infrastructure minister is in direct contact with the Turkish side and the U.N. We are waiting for a signal from them that we can start."

