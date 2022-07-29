Time has come for encounter killing: Minister on BJYM leader’s murder

Left Menu

Amid outrage over the murder of a BJP youth wing leader, the Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday favoured encounter killings of perpetrators of such incidents and said the State government is ready for it. Following the outcry, Chief Minister Bommai said today that the State government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

  • Country:
  • India

Amid outrage over the murder of a BJP youth wing leader, the Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday favoured ''encounter'' killings of perpetrators of such incidents and said the State government is ready for it. “Without giving any opportunity, merciless action will be taken. We are ready for encounter (killings). We have already communicated to our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the State government,” Narayan, who holds the higher education, skill development, IT-BT portfolio, told reporters. The Minister was responding to a query on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district-level office-bearer Praveen Nettar’s murder in his village Nettaru in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday when he was heading home after closing his shop. Narayan said, “Some instigators are testing our patience. Hence, our government and the Chief minister have given a clear message. In the coming days, we will make arrangements that the criminals should tremble to even think or dream of committing such murders.” “Time has come for encounter (killings). Our government will take stringent action. We will not give any chance for such activities by forming special squads. We will initiate measures to save innocent people,” the Minister said. No one should suffer the way the BJYM activist’s family is suffering. Motorcycle-borne assailants hacked Nettar to death leading to tension in the district and public outrage. Police have held three suspects in connection with the case. Two of them have been identified as Mohammed Zakir and Shafiq. Following the outcry, Chief Minister Bommai said today that the State government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency. Two days after Nettar’s death, another youth Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death on Thursday by unknown assailants at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. Investigations into the matter is on, the police said.

