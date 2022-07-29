Left Menu

Lokayukta seeks Delhi chief secy's reply over alleged irregularities in classrooms construction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:26 IST
Lokayukta seeks Delhi chief secy's reply over alleged irregularities in classrooms construction
  • Country:
  • India

In a complaint of alleged financial irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, Lokayukta on Friday directed chief secretary to furnish response of department concerned after an enquiry.

Complainant Manoj Tiwari, northeast Delhi BJP MP, was present in Lokayukta court along with his West Delhi counterpart Parvesh Verma for a hearing in his complaint.

''Lokayukta has asked the chief secretary of Delhi government for an enquiry and furnish the report by October,'' Tiwari said.

In 2019, Tiwari had filed a complaint with Lokayukta alleging financial irregularities in the construction of the additional class rooms in the schools of Delhi government's Education department in various parts of the city.

Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra after hearing the counsel for the complainant, said that he felt it appropriate to seek a response from Delhi government over the complaint before proceeding further in the matter.

He directed for sending the complaint and related affidavit to Chief Secretary of Delhi government to get the response to the allegations from the appropriate department, if necessary, upon an appropriate enquiry.

The Lokayukta fixed October 20 as next date of hearing, expecting that the response of the concerned department of the AAP-led Delhi government will be filed by then. The BJP leaders including Tiwari had alleged a ''scam'' in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, claiming the cost was raised to as much as Rs 28 lakh per classroom as compared to normal cost of around Rs 5 lakh.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds Education portfolio had filed a defamation case against Tiwari and other BJP leaders for allegedly levelling charges against him on the issue.

He had claimed that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022