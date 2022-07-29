U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities -Treasury Dept
The United States on Friday imposed new sanctions on two Russian individuals and four Russian entities, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The sanctions were issued under a U.S. executive order related to inteference in foreign elections and malicious cyber activity, according to the website.
