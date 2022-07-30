Justice Sekhri administered oath of office

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal administered the oath of office to newly-appointed judge Justice Rajesh Sekhri on Friday, an official spokesperson said here.

Justice Sekhri was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by President Droupadi Murmu.

The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of the high court Sanjeev Gupta, who read the contents of the notification received from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the warrant of appointment issued by the president and the letter of authorisation issued by the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, authorising the chief justice to administer the oath of office to the newly-appointed judge.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by justices Ali Mohammad Magrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, while justices Tashi Rabstan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Puneet Gupta, Mohan Lal, Rahul Bharti and Wasim Sadiq Nargal participated in it through video-conferencing from Jammu.

The ceremony was also attended by former judges of the high court, the advocate general, the additional secretary (law, justice and parliamentary affairs), the assistant solicitor general of India, Srinagar, the chairman or convenor of the Bar Association, Srinagar, the principal district judge and the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, judicial officers, and officers and staff of the registry.

With the elevation of Justice Sekhri as an additional judge, the strength of judges of the high court has risen to 16, including the chief justice, against the sanctioned strength of 17.

