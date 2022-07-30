Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:14 IST
Delhi Police arrest 3 men for robbing 'supari' worth Rs 40 lakh
Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing areca nuts (or betel nuts) worth Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint from a godown in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jaiveer, 28, and Sunil, 22, both residents of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, and Krishan Kumar, 22, a resident of Wazirpur Satsang Colony here, they said.

The three had robbed a godown in the Alipur area on July 16 night at gunpoint.

They forced the staff to load 130 sacks of areca nuts in a truck and also robbed Rs 1,40,000 cash from them, a senior police officer said. On Friday, police received a tip-off that the accused will come to Rohini to meet their contact.

Following the lead, the accused were apprehended from the location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.

All three accused work as labourers or e-rickshaw drivers in Alipur industrial area and in slum areas of Delhi.

Jaiveer was previously arrested in a case of attempted armed robbery and had been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail and had come out a few months ago, police said.

Once out, he planned to rob a godown of areaca nuts or ‘supari’ and roped in some other associates.

They were provided inputs about the godown by other criminals. When they identified their target, they arranged the weapons and a truck, police said.

At the godown, the three accused terrified the labourers with guns, and snatched their phones and cash, police said.

They locked the the workers in a room before fleeing. The investigation is still underway and efforts are being made to track the remaining accused and recover the case property, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

