Left Menu

UP: Youth shoots self in front of girlfriend's house

A 21-year-old youth died after allegedly shooting himself in front of his girlfriends house in the Arwal police station area here, police said on Saturday. On information, the Additional Superintendent of Police West and other officials reached the spot along with the police force and took the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:46 IST
UP: Youth shoots self in front of girlfriend's house
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old youth died after allegedly shooting himself in front of his girlfriend's house in the Arwal police station area here, police said on Saturday. Deepak (21), a resident of Babatmau village in the Mallanwa police station area, arrived at his girlfriend's house in Khanderia village and sat on a cot outside. When her family members objected to it, he said that he was thirsty.

A child brought water for him but he did not drink it. Instead, he went to a nearby tap and shot himself with a gun, police said, adding that he died on the spot. On information, the Additional Superintendent of Police (West) and other officials reached the spot along with the police force and took the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem. SP Rajesh Dwivedi said that the youth had gone to meet his girlfriend. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022