UP: Youth shoots self in front of girlfriend's house

A 21-year-old youth died after allegedly shooting himself in front of his girlfriend's house in the Arwal police station area here, police said on Saturday. Deepak (21), a resident of Babatmau village in the Mallanwa police station area, arrived at his girlfriend's house in Khanderia village and sat on a cot outside. When her family members objected to it, he said that he was thirsty.

A child brought water for him but he did not drink it. Instead, he went to a nearby tap and shot himself with a gun, police said, adding that he died on the spot. On information, the Additional Superintendent of Police (West) and other officials reached the spot along with the police force and took the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem. SP Rajesh Dwivedi said that the youth had gone to meet his girlfriend. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated.

