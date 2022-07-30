Left Menu

Mumbai: Two held for stealing laptop of civic-run hospital's doctor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:52 IST
Mumbai: Two held for stealing laptop of civic-run hospital's doctor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing the laptop of a doctor of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

Pradeep Chalke (23) and Rupesh Salunkhe (26) had stolen the laptop of Dr Diveni Dhole after entering her cabin two months ago, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

Chalke got to know the hospital layout well when his father was admitted there six months ago, he added.

''We questioned his wife and managed to nab Chalke from Khopoli. The laptop has been returned to the doctor,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022