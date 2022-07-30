Mumbai: Two held for stealing laptop of civic-run hospital's doctor
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing the laptop of a doctor of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.
Pradeep Chalke (23) and Rupesh Salunkhe (26) had stolen the laptop of Dr Diveni Dhole after entering her cabin two months ago, the Bhoiwada police station official said.
Chalke got to know the hospital layout well when his father was admitted there six months ago, he added.
''We questioned his wife and managed to nab Chalke from Khopoli. The laptop has been returned to the doctor,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chalke
- KEM Hospital
- Diveni
- Bhoiwada
- Mumbai
- Khopoli
- Rupesh Salunkhe
- Pradeep Chalke
ALSO READ
ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE-co location case
ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE-co location case
KPMG in India announces the launch of its flagship 'KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope centre' in Mumbai
NCP slams Maha CM Shinde over clearances given to Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
With good rains, collective water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs shoots up by 60 pc in just 10 days