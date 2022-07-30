Assam: Arrested terror outfit member’s wife, brother held

The wife and brother of the arrested person who was running a Madrasa in Assam’s Morigaon district and had alleged links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam was taken into police custody on Saturday, a senior officer said. The law enforcers had raided the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Soruchola village on the intervening night of July 27 and 28 and arrested Mufti Mustafa who managed the religious institution. “Mufti Mustafa's wife Asmina Khatoon and brother Jakaria Ahmed have been taken into custody for evidence collection and their interrogation is on,” Morigaon Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarjan told reporters here.

Mustafa was allegedly involved in various financial transactions and anti-national activities linked with the terror outfit, she said.

Activists of Ansarul Islam identified as Amiruddin Ansari and Mamun Rashid were arrested from Kolkata and Barpeta respectively a few months ago. Mustafa had several financial transactions with the duo since 2019, the SP said. During investigations, it also come to light that Mustafa had provided shelter to a 'wanted person' of a foreign country in the Madrasa who, however, managed to escape.

Mustafa's bank accounts have been seized and are being analysed, Natarajan said, A case has been registered against Mustafa at the Moirabari police station under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The police had taken into custody seven other teachers of another Madrasa on suspicion of being linkmen.

Another person, identified as Afsaruddin Bhuyan, was arrested for alleged links with the same outfit, from Milanpur in Moirabari area on Friday and has also been booked under the UAPA.

Bhuyan was running a computer shop in the area and had alleged links with the same terror outfit, also known as Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated with a larger outfit – Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

In Barpeta, eight persons were booked under the UAPA after they were arrested on the intervening night of July 27-28.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have reached the state to conduct further interrogation of the arrested people, police had said.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had said that in a synchronised and coordinated operation between the district police of Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati, and Goalpara and the Special Branch of Assam police, a dangerous module with international terror linkages was busted.

He said that the common people had provided immense help and assistance in busting the terror links.

