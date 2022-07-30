Left Menu

Man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor in Ghaziabad

Special Judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO court Sangeeta Kumari also slapped a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict Shanu Ali, he said.According to Special Public Prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa, the incident took place on July 30, 2015.Ali lured the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, into his trap when she had gone for her tailoring classes and then raped her, Bakharwa told PTI.

A POCSO court here has convicted a man of raping a minor seven years ago and sentenced him to 10 years' of rigorous imprisonment, an advocate said on Saturday. Special Judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Sangeeta Kumari also slapped a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict Shanu Ali, he said.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa, the incident took place on July 30, 2015.

Ali lured the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, into his trap when she had gone for her tailoring classes and then raped her, Bakharwa told PTI. Her father had lodged a complaint against Ali at the Tronica city police station. The judge directed Ali to hand over the fine amount to the victim. Six witnesses were examined by the prosecution in the case, Bakharwa said.

