Left Menu

China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territorial integrity

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 10:30 IST
China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territorial integrity
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

China will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity", an air force spokesman was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday. He said at a military airshow the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling "the precious island of our motherland", a reference to Taiwan.

Tensions have risen over the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022