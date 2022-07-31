Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:48 IST
NIA carries out searches in Kerala in ICAMA Sathik case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Sunday conducted searches in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of Sathik Batcha alias 'ICAMA Sathik', who along with four others had attempted to kill police personnel during a vehicle check in February.

The searches were conducted in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala and led to the seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the case pertains to the arrest of Batcha who along with four others was intercepted while driving in a black Scorpio at Nidur in Mayiladuthurai on February 21.

They were stopped by a police team tasked to secure the accused in a case registered in the Mayiladuthurai Police Station and they attempted to run over the police party, the spokesperson said. The official said the case was initially registered on February 21 and re-registered by NIA on April 30 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

