Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Thiruvananthapuram in ICAMA Sathik case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the ICAMA Sathik case on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:48 IST
NIA conducts searches in Thiruvananthapuram in ICAMA Sathik case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the ICAMA Sathik case on Sunday. According to NIA, the case pertaining to the arrest of one Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sathik who was intercepted, along with four other accused who were driving in a black SUV at Nidur, Mayiladuthurai on February 21, 2022. They were stopped by a police team tasked to secure the accused in Mayiladuthurai police station and they attempted to run over the police party with the said vehicle.

The case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 and re-registered by NIA on April 30 under section 148, 506 (ii) of IPC, Section 13, 38, 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and Section 28 of Arms Act, 1959. During the search, NIA seized digital devices and incriminating documents.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022