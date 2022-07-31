NIA conducts searches in Thiruvananthapuram in ICAMA Sathik case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the ICAMA Sathik case on Sunday. According to NIA, the case pertaining to the arrest of one Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sathik who was intercepted, along with four other accused who were driving in a black SUV at Nidur, Mayiladuthurai on February 21, 2022. They were stopped by a police team tasked to secure the accused in Mayiladuthurai police station and they attempted to run over the police party with the said vehicle.

The case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 and re-registered by NIA on April 30 under section 148, 506 (ii) of IPC, Section 13, 38, 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and Section 28 of Arms Act, 1959. During the search, NIA seized digital devices and incriminating documents.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

