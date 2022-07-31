Teen boy from AP drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool located at a residential gated community in Narsingi area here, police said on Sunday.

The boy went near the pool along with his cousin on Saturday and stepped into it. Noticing him struggling in the water, his cousin managed to bring him out from the pool and shifted him to a hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday, they said.

The school student, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had come to the city along with his family to attend a function, police said.

A case was registered.

