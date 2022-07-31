Special police team to probe into MDMA seizure case in Kerala

Kerala police on Sunday said they have formed a special team to probe into the drugs seizure case at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district where the sleuths confiscated around 154 gm of MDMA, which is considered as one of the biggest seizure in Thiruvananthapuram range.

District police chief Swapnil Madhukar told reporters that the accused, who were arrested on Saturday, were produced before the court today and remanded in judicial custody.

The police official said apart from the drugs, they had also seized Rs 25,000 in cash, two mini-weighing machines, two cars, a bike, nine mobile phones and a few pendrives from a lodge at Pandalam.

Police said the accused were engaged in sale of the contraband in and around Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Kerala police had arrested 10 people, including two women, in two different cases of drug possession from Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Five people, including a woman, were arrested from a lodge near Pandalam junction on Saturday for the alleged possession of contraband, including synthetic drugs like MDMA, worth Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, another gang of five, including a woman, was arrested from a lodge near Karukappally in Ernakulam district for the possession of 0.34 gm of MDMA and 155 gm of ganja.

In the Karukappally case, police arrested Lakshadweep natives Mohammed Tahir (24), Naval Rahman (23), Siraj C P (24), Cherthala native woman Sonu Sebastian (23) and Thrissur native Althaf (24).

The arrest was made based on information received by the sleuths who had arrested an individual Akbar while he was attempting to smuggle 190 gm of ganja to Lakshadweep.

At the same time, Adoor residents Rahul R (29), Aryan P (21), Kollam resident Shahina (23), Kudassanad resident Vidhu Krishnan (20) and Kodumon resident Sajin (20) were arrested from the lodge near Pandalam junction, police said.

The arrest was made based on secret information received by the district police chief that the gang was engaged in the sale of contraband in the district.

Police said they have been watching the gang for sometime.

