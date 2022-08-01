Left Menu

Sri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 00:24 IST
Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the report said.

