Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike hit Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol. FIGHTING

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said more than 12 missile strikes, probably the most powerful on the city in five months of war, hit homes and schools, with two people confirmed killed and three wounded. Missile strikes continued into Sunday evening.

Grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. Headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically important city that borders the mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and has its own fleet and shipyard.

In Russian-occupied Sevastopol, five Russian navy staff members were injured by an explosion after a presumed drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea fleet, the Crimean port city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev told Russian media.

The Sevastopol attack coincided with Russia's Navy Day, which President Vladimir Putin marked by announcing that the navy would receive what he called "formidable" hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months. The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences.

The southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol also came under heavy attack, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram. He said up to 50 rockets had hit residential areas in Nikopol on Sunday, wounding one man and damaging homes and gas and water pipes. ECONOMY

Zelenskiy said Ukraine's harvest could be half its usual size this year due to the Russian invasion.

The first grain-exporting ship may leave Ukraine's ports on Monday, a spokesperson for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. An agreement signed under the stewardship of the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 provides for safe passage for ships carrying grain out of three southern Ukrainian ports.

QUOTE "The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," Zelenskiy said in a televised address late on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)