NZ announces sanctions on Russian armed forces and weapons

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has announced further sanctions on the armed forces and military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

"President Putin and the Russian military are responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is a grave breach of fundamental international law," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine is enabled by its extensive military-industrial complex which encompasses a large web of defence entities. These organisations build and develop weapons, technology, communications systems and other hardware, and provide services like insurance and transport.

"Today we have sanctioned the branches and independent arms of the Armed Forces, including logistical support as well as defence entities responsible for providing weapons and equipment to the military.

"Also designated are the Insurance Company SOGAZ; the Russian Railways; and defence entities that research, produce and test military hardware for the Russian Armed Forces.

"Reports of atrocities and widespread damage committed by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning. By designating these entities, we're playing our part in targeting and condemning the source of this illegal aggression.

"The Russia Sanctions Act passed unanimously by the New Zealand Parliament in March allows for a wide range of measures including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand.

"The measures also prevent New Zealanders and New Zealand companies from providing goods and services to the Russian Armed Forces and other defence entities targeted by these sanctions," said Nanaia Mahuta.

