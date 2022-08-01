Stalin lauds Indian weightlifters for clinching gold in CWG

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lauded ''young talents,'' Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli for winning gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win on Sunday while Sheuli came on top after he heaved 313 kg.

''Young talents @raltejeremy and #AchintaSheuli have clinched two more (gold medals) for India at #B2022.'' ''Congratulations to both on their stupendous success and wishing all the best for their future endeavours,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

