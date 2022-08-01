Left Menu

Centre's permission to visit abroad: Delhi minister challenges provision in HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:03 IST
Centre's permission to visit abroad: Delhi minister challenges provision in HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday approached the high court here challenging the provision of seeking prior permission from the Central government for foreign visits by the chief minister and other ministers of the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently denied permission for a visit to Singapore.

Gahlot, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has sought framing of guidelines and appropriate directions in connection with the power of the Centre to deny or grant permission to elected representatives for their personal and official visits, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the petitioner to file an additional affidavit to buttress one of the reliefs claimed in the petition relating to permission for personal foreign visits.

Gahlot was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the matter.

The court listed the petition for further hearing on August 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

