Russian defence ministry says Harpoon, HIMARS systems destroyed in Ukraine - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:46 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed two U.S.-made HIMARS in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and a launch system for Harpoon anti-ship missiles in Odesa region, Interfax reported.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
