Kremlin says first grain ship to leave Odesa 'very positive' news

The Kremlin on Monday said that news of the first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine's port of Odesa under a deal brokered by Turkey was "very positive".

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left Odesa today with a cargo of corn, bound for Beirut, Lebanon.

Odesa, along with other Ukrainian Black Sea ports, had been blockaded since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)