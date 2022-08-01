Left Menu

EU court has mixed guidance for NGO migration challenge in Italy

Italian judges hearing the complaint asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for guidance on the case that goes to the heart of disputes over how to respond to the tens of thousands of people risking the perilous crossing from Africa every year. Sea Watch, which patrols the Mediterranean to pick up distressed people - a practice that some European states say encourages migration - is arguing that the port authorities exceeded their authority by detaining the vessels.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:18 IST
EU court has mixed guidance for NGO migration challenge in Italy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The EU's top court said on Monday that officials can detain migrant rescue ships, but only if they can prove there is a real risk to health, safety or the environment, in mixed guidance on a case testing Europe's response to refugees.

German campaign group Sea Watch launched a legal challenge after Sicilian port authorities detained two of its vessels that had rescued migrants in the Mediterranean and taken them to Sicily in 2020. Italian judges hearing the complaint asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for guidance on the case that goes to the heart of disputes over how to respond to the tens of thousands of people risking the perilous crossing from Africa every year.

Sea Watch, which patrols the Mediterranean to pick up distressed people - a practice that some European states say encourages migration - is arguing that the port authorities exceeded their authority by detaining the vessels. The Sicilian ports of Palermo and Empedocle argued at the time that they had searched and detained the vessels on the grounds that they were overcrowded and not registered for search and rescue operations, according to the ECJ.

The Luxembourg-based EU court delivered a mixed ruling which could support arguments on both sides of the case. It said port authorities have the right to check and detain ships under certain circumstances, though the mere fact that a vessel is carrying people rescued at the sea does not offer sufficient grounds for that.

938 PEOPLE HAVE DIED "The number of persons on board, even if greater than that which is authorized, cannot, therefore, in itself, constitute a ground for a control," the court said in a statement.

It also suggested, however, that regularly running search and rescue operations using ships certified for cargo - as was the case for the Sea Watch vessels - could provide sufficient grounds for port authority controls. The ECJ ruling sets out the current state of European law on the issue.

But it will be up to the Sicilian court to rule if the specific circumstances in these cases justified the actions by the port authorities, whether risks to safety were documented well enough, and whether the ports' reaction was proportionate. Tensions between rescue organizations and authorities peaked in 2015, a year when more than a million refugees and migrants crossed the Mediterranean to Europe.

The 27-nation EU has since tightened its external borders and asylum laws and paid Turkey, Tunisia, and other states to prevent people from leaving their territory for Europe. Mediterranean arrivals fell to some 123,6000 people in 2019. A similar number of people have made it so far this year, and an estimated 938 people have died on the route, according to data from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022