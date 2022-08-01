DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 1

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, AUGUST 1 ** NEW DELHI - Andorra Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Ubach has arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. (To Aug. 2) ** TIRANA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Albania. ** NICOSIA - Nikola Selakovi, minister of foreign affairs of Serbia, will pay a working visit to Cyprus. BALKANS/ BELGRADE/ SARAJEVO and MOSTAR/ PODGORICA/ SKOPJE/ TIRANA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez travels to Western Balkans. The tour includes visits to: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro,Northern Macedonia and Albania (Final day). TASHKENT - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe High Commissioner on Ethnic Minorities (OSCE HCEM) Kairat Abdrakhmanov to visit Uzbekistan (To Aug. 2). BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9). PHNOM PENH – 55th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) (to Aug. 6).

PHNOM PENH – 12th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM) (to Aug. 6). PHNOM PENH – 23rd APT Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (APT FMM) (to Aug. 6). HANOI - Greece's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolaos Dendias will pay an official visit to Vietnam (Final day) DAKAR, Senegal - Election for Senegalese National Assembly. NEW DELHI - Ibrahim Mohamed Solih President of the Maldives to make an official visit to India (to August 4). APIA, Samoa - New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and other ministers are heading to Samoa for official 60th celebrations of the signing of the Friendship Treaty (to Aug. 2). GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

WARSAW – Poland marks 78th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 95th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 PHNOM PENH - Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn to hold welcome dinner for ASEAN foreign ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

** MONTREAL, Canada - Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speak to journalists following their meeting in Montreal – 1500 GMT. PHNOM PENH - Turkish foreign minister Melvut Cavusoglu meets with counterpart from Cambodia, current chair of ASEAN. - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 PHNOM PENH - ASEAN foreign ministers meet and their counterparts attend gala dinner. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet with counterparts from EU and USA at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Minister Meeting in Cambodia. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet with counterparts from Australia and New Zealand at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Minister Meeting in Cambodia. PHNOM PENH - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their Chinese and South Korean counterparts Wang Yi and Park Jin respectively. - 0100 GMT PHNOM PENH - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their Japanese and British counterparts Yoshimasa Hayashi and Liz Truss respectively. - 0215 GMT PHNOM PENH - ASEAN Plus Three foreign ministers, including ASEAN member states, China, Japan and South Korea, hold a meeting in Cambodia. - 0330 GMT PHNOM PENH - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their Indian and Canadian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Melanie Joly respectively. - 0630 GMT UTOEYA, Norway - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to deliver a speech at the Norwegian Labour party youth wing's summer camp on the island of Utoeya, focusing on the importance of NATO and on Russia's war on Ukraine. - 0830 GMT PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in a ministerial meeting of the Association of South East Asian Nation. KINGSTON - President of Namibia Hage G Geingob and his wife Monica Geingos to visit Jamaica (to Aug. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 5 PHNOM PENH - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their East Asia foreign minister counterparts respectively. SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Black Sea resort of Sochi. EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 (To Aug 29). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 PHNOM PENH - ASEAN foreign ministers with Japan counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean counterpart Park Jin to discuss about Mekong River. PHNOM PENH - Foreign ministers of of countries along Mekong river including Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam and India meet on Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting for cooperation in tourism, culture, education, as well as transport and communications. The meeting aim to facilitate closer contacts among the people inhabiting these two major river basins. HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 77th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 ** JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa, where he will hold talks on shared priorities for the two countries: health, infrastructure, trade and investment and climate. (To Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

** KINSHASA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Democratic Republic of Congo. (To Aug. 10) ANKARA - Slovenia President Borut Pahor will make a state visit to Turkey (to Aug. 10). NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 77th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. KENYA – President election. KENYA - Kenyan National Assembly election.

KENYA - Kenyan Senate election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 ** KIGALI - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the East African nation of Rwanda.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 29) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 75th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule.

BANGKOK - 11th APEC Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting (to August 20). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 15 INDIA – 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

JAPAN – 77th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. LIECHTENSTEIN – 216th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

TRALEE, Ireland - 2022 Rose of Tralee International Festival (to Aug 23). GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 30th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 SUNDAY – 9th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 33rd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

POLAND - Poland marks the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 31st Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 210th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 78th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 29 PRAGUE - EU informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 51st session. PRAGUE - EU foreign ministers meet in Prague (to Aug 31). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 VENICE, Italy – 79th Venice International Film Festival (to Sept 10). PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 LISBON - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visits Portugal (to Sept. 2)

LISBON - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks at the Estoril conferences, giving a 20-minute speech under the theme 'The World ahead'. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia holds VII Eastern Economic Forum (to September 8). PHNOM PENH - 14th CLMV Economic Ministers' Meeting. (To Sept. 11) PHNOM PENH - 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' (AEM) Meeting and Related Meeting. (To Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 PRAGUE - EU economy and finance ministers' informal meeting in Prague. (to September 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 PRAGUE – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 10) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 GENEVA – 51st regular session of the Human Rights Council (To Oct. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 ** NUR-SULTAN - On Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's invitation, Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan. (To Sept. 15) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)