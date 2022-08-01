Left Menu

J&K: South Kashmir's 1st ever women's Police Station starts functioning

South Kashmir's first Women's police station started functioning on Monday at Anantnag town. The police station was inaugurated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

South Kashmir's first Women's police station started functioning on Monday at Anantnag town. The police station was inaugurated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh. The women's police station will cater for cases of women from all the districts of South Kashmir including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

The incharge of the women's police station, Tahira Akhter said, "Opening up separate Women's Police Stations will provide an opportunity to the women of the respective areas to come forward more freely to report crimes, as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably. "Women Police officers would be sensitive enough to understand the grievances of the female victims," she added.

The purpose behind opening a women's police station in South Kashmir is to provide a better environment for women as crimes against women have been increasing. With this step, these crimes will be dealt with full force. Rumisa Jan, a local resident said, "As crimes against women are increasing, it is necessary for women to come forward. Now they will have someone who will listen to their problems, without hesitation. Only women can understand other women."

"I am really happy that a women's police station has opened here and I firmly believe women should go and report their grievances," said Muneera Banu, a local resident. (ANI) Earlier in February, Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district also got its first women police station which was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

The DGP added that opening up separate Women Police Stations will provide an opportunity to the women of the respective areas to come forward more freely to report crime as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably. Women police stations have been opened at all range levels across Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP informed. (ANI)

