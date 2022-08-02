U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of Javelin launch units to UK
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 01:03 IST
The U.S. State Department approved the possible foreign military sale to the United Kingdom of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch units for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. The UK government had requested to buy 513 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units.
The principal contractor would be the Javelin Joint Venture, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.
