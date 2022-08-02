U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of Javelin launch units to UK

The U.S. State Department approved the possible foreign military sale to the United Kingdom of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch units for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. The UK government had requested to buy 513 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units.

The principal contractor would be the Javelin Joint Venture, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)