Delhi Police chief meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, a day after he took charge of the force.

Arora is a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer and headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before his appointment as Delhi Police chief on Sunday.

''The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah,'' Shah's office tweeted.

Officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, succeeded Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday.

Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissioner was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)