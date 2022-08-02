Left Menu

Delhi Police chief meets Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:54 IST
Delhi Police chief meets Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, a day after he took charge of the force.

Arora is a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer and headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before his appointment as Delhi Police chief on Sunday.

''The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah,'' Shah's office tweeted.

Officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, succeeded Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday.

Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissioner was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022